Goochland County man is latest confirmed coronavirus case

The Chickahominy Health District announced today its second COVID-19 case. The individual, whose health is improving, resides in Goochland County and is a male in his 60s.

The disease was likely acquired from close contact with a confirmed case while traveling outside of Virginia.

“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of an epidemic such as COVID-19.” As of today, people should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 individuals. If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise), you should seriously consider staying at home. “We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus.”

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. CHD is working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the best possible guidance for the community.

For general questions about COVID-19, residents may call the health department’s main phone line: 804-365-4313.

For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

