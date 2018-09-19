Get this, folks: Donald Trump, not popular in Virginia

Yes, I know, hard to believe, but it’s true, Donald Trump isn’t held in the highest esteem in Virginia, according to new numbers from the University of Mary Washington.

In conjunction with a UMW survey looking at the Senate race, the pollsters asked folks what they think of our president.

Fifty-eight percent don’t approve of his job performance, which isn’t the surprising number.

I’d like to know what planet the 37 percent who approve just landed in from.

The good news here: we won’t be seeing any Trump rallies in Virginia ahead of the midterms, at least.

“President Trump will be of limited value to Republican candidates in swing districts in Virginia,” said Stephen J. Farnsworth, professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington and director of its Center for Leadership and Media Studies.

“Negative evaluations of the president in Northern Virginia and the Tidewater area are making a bad situation worse for endangered Republican members of Congress.”

Barbara Comstock and Scott Taylor are in trouble in the 2018 midterms as Democrats target taking back a majority in the House. And of course, Trump acolyte Corey Stewart is flailing in his Senate challenge against incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine, whose teeth seem to safe.

Trump’s base in Virginia is the western half of the state: where he is viewed favorably by 59 percent, to 35 percent who view him unfavorably.

(Ed.: It’s pretty here. That’s the reason I’m still here.)

Seventy-eight percent of Republicans view Trump favorably. Five percent of Democrats do, which, that could be one or two people, literally, in a poll, so, statistical noise.

Independents view Trump unfavorably – 65 percent to 30 percent.

Column by Chris Graham

