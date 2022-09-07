George Mason gets games with Davidson, Richmond, Loyola Chicago in 2022-2023

George Mason’s 2022-2023 basketball schedule includes a national television package, home contests against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams Davidson and Richmond, and the first-ever trip to Fairfax by Loyola Chicago.

In addition, Mason will host a Revolutionary Rivalry showdown with George Washington on Jan. 16. Mason’s home/away partners include Richmond, George Washington, Rhode Island and Loyola Chicago.

This season’s A-10 Championship will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from March 8-12.

George Mason returns seven letter winners and three starters from a 2021-22 squad which posted the program’s best KenPom and NET/RPI final rankings in a decade. That group of starters includes senior Josh Oduro – the 2021-22 A-10 scoring champion (17.7 ppg) and Mason’s first All-A-10 First Team selection in program history – as well as graduate student DeVon Cooper (11.6 ppg, 40.9 3pt FG%) and senior Davonte Gaines (10.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 40.2 3pt FG%).

The Patriots also welcome the program’s best recruiting class in nearly 15 seasons, led by ESPN Top-75 recruit Justyn Fernandez (Richmond, Va.).

The Patriots begin the 2022-23 slate against fellow Commonwealth foe Richmond on New Year’s Eve. It’s a marquee early matchup with the Spiders, who advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

From there, the Patriots travel to Upstate New York to battle St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Mason returns to Fairfax to host new A-10 member Loyola Chicago for the first time in program history. That Saturday affair is scheduled for Jan. 7.

After a road trip to Saint Louis for a tilt with the Billikens on Jan. 11, Mason hosts two-consecutive nationally televised contests.

The Patriots will take on 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier Davidson on Saturday, Jan. 14 in a contest televised on the ESPN Family of Networks.

Mason then will host rival George Washington on Monday, Jan. 16 as part of a CBS Sports Network special slate of games to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

From there, the Green & Gold will play four of their next six games on the road. First up is a two-game swing through Rhode Island (Jan. 21) and VCU (Jan. 25).

George Mason returns home for a nationally-televised USA Network game vs. Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. The Patriots will then host Massachusetts on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Mason’s next nationally-televised affair is a Feb. 4 game at Loyola Chicago. That 2:30 p.m. (ET) game will air live on USA Network.

After a road game at Duquense (Feb. 8), Mason hosts Rhode Island on Saturday, February 11.

The Patriots head east on I-66 for a Feb. 15 battle with George Washington, then return home to host La Salle on Feb. 18.

Mason plays on the ESPN Family of Networks at Dayton on Feb. 25, then hosts Senior Night against Fordham on Wednesday, March 1.

The regular season wraps up with the Spiders on Saturday, March 4 at the Robins Center. That 12:30 p.m. game will air live on USA.

The A-10 Championship will then wrap up the regular season, March 8-12 in Brooklyn.

In addition to the Patriots’ CBS Sports Network, USA and ESPN contests, the remainder of Mason’s television schedule will be announced at a later date. ESPN+ will continue to serve as the regular home for Mason Basketball.