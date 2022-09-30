Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
game preview baltimore ravens face buffalo bills in possible afc playoffs preview
Sports

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens face Buffalo Bills in possible AFC playoffs preview

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
Baltimore Ravens
(© melissamn – Shutterstock)

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) face their toughest test of the season so far when they welcome Super Bowl favorites the Buffalo Bills (2-1). Baltimore is coming off a 37-26 win over the New England Patriots as the offense continues to roll. But the Bills are hungry, looking to overcome the disappointing defeat on the road to the Miami Dolphins last weekend, and they have a chance to move back into a tie for first place in the AFC East with a victory.

Where to watch?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS, and the game will also air live on NFL Sunday Ticket.

What to know about the Ravens

Baltimore has the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, averaging 33.0 points per game. Lamar Jackson is playing lights out so far with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 119.0 passer rating right now is higher than any of his previous seasons, including his MVP campaign in 2019. He’s been so electric, and his two rushing touchdowns have already matched last season’s total. Now, the important of getting J.K. Dobbins is critical as defenses continue to zero in on Jackson in the run game. Getting some balance there will only open things up, but this Bills defense will be ready. Expect some extra creativity in the playcalling here.

What to know about the Bills

They know they let that game in Miami slip away, and that could mean an angry Josh Allen. An angry Allen is an unbelievable one. The favorite in the MVP race, he is completed 71.2 percent of his passes and has nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. But, like Jackson, he is also his teams leading rusher. It’s time to get Devin Singletary going. Becoming one dimensional is a dangerous game to play, so expect them to also look to establish the run to then open it up for Stefon Diggs.

Prediction

Buffalo 35, Baltimore 33

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

policy legislation

Legislators introduce bill to honor African immigrants in September
Rebecca Barnabi
buchanan county flood
,

Biden approves disaster declaration for Buchanan, Tazwell: No individual assistance
Chris Graham

President Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Buchanan County and Tazewell County in response to devastating flooding in the Southwest Virginia region in July.

website blog
, ,

Food manufacturer to expand operations, introduce new product line in Fauquier County
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and create 46 new jobs.

baseball
, ,

Podcast: Book chronicles Virginia’s role in shaping the history of baseball
Chris Graham
pittsburgh steelers
, ,

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers face must-win game with New York Jets on Sunday
Roger Gonzalez
mjf cm punk

AEW Notebook: MJF lived the gimmick, like pro wrestlers used to always do
Chris Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
,

W.V. Senator proposes bill to weaken environmental protections, expedite projects
Rebecca Barnabi