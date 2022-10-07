Game Notes: VMI hosts East Tennessee State on Saturday looking to snap losing ski

VMI is set to host East Tennessee State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., with both teams looking to get a needed win.

The Keydets (1-3, 0-1 SoCon) are coming off a 38-17 loss at Western Carolina last week. The Catamounts, which entered the weekend second in all of FCS for total offense, totaled 521 yards on 80 plays, while the Keydets logged 270 yards of total offense on 67 plays. The Keydet defense and special teams battled all day – forcing two picks and blocking a punt for the second straight week.

The story of the season continued to be Chance Knox, who set career highs in receptions (9) and yards (105).

Despite being preseason No. 2 in the SoCon Coaches and Media Polls, ETSU is off to an 0-3 start in the league season. Most recently, the Bucs hosted No. 10 Chattanooga and held a 13-3 lead going into the fourth quarter, where they were outscored 21-3. Tyler Riddell (Preseason first team) has gotten the majority of the snaps at QB for the Bucs, tossing seven touchdowns but has also thrown five picks.

ETSU had a league-high 11 players on the preseason All-SoCon teams, including Preseason Player of the Year Jacob Saylors. The running back leads conference players with an average of 136.0 all-purpose yards per game while Will Huzzie and Einaj Carter are the top two receiving threats for ETSU, each hauling in three touchdowns.