Game Notes: ODU faces East Carolina in 2022 road opener

ODU is coming off a 20-17 upset of Virginia Tech in Week 1. East Carolina just missed pulling a Top 25 upset, falling short late in a loss to #13 NC State, 21-20.

The foes square off on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Greenville, N.C., and on ESPN+.

ODU Notes

ODU drove 74 yards in two minutes and 25 seconds capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Blake Watson to defeated Virginia Tech last Friday 20-17 in Norfolk.

The win over the Hokies is the second in program history over a Power-Five program. Both wins are over Virginia Tech.

Linebacker Jason Henderson tied the ODU single-game record with 18 tackles and added two pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss. Henderson tied TJ Ricks’ 18 tackle game against Charlotte in 2015.

ODU is 0-3 all-time against ECU and 0-2 in two trips to Greenville.