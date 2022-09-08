Sports
Game Notes: ODU faces East Carolina in 2022 road opener
ODU is coming off a 20-17 upset of Virginia Tech in Week 1. East Carolina just missed pulling a Top 25 upset, falling short late in a loss to #13 NC State, 21-20.
The foes square off on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Greenville, N.C., and on ESPN+.
ODU Notes
- ODU drove 74 yards in two minutes and 25 seconds capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Blake Watson to defeated Virginia Tech last Friday 20-17 in Norfolk.
- The win over the Hokies is the second in program history over a Power-Five program. Both wins are over Virginia Tech.
- Linebacker Jason Henderson tied the ODU single-game record with 18 tackles and added two pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss. Henderson tied TJ Ricks’ 18 tackle game against Charlotte in 2015.
- ODU is 0-3 all-time against ECU and 0-2 in two trips to Greenville.
|
Old Dominion (1-0 Sun Belt) at East Carolina (0-0 AAC)
|Date
|Saturday, Sept. 10 • 6 p.m. • Greenville, N.C. • Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
|Where to Watch
|ESPN
|Listen
|ODU Sports Radio Network
|Series
|ECU leads 3-0
|Game Notes
|Old Dominion East Carolina