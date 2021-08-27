Fourth inning runs hold up for FredNats in 3-2 victory

The Fredericksburg Nationals won their second one-run game in a row on Thursday night, defeating the Carolina Mudcats 3-2 in a low-scoring affair.

Back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Viandel Peña and Juan Paulino in the fourth inning provided the only offense for the FredNats, but that was enough for a win thanks to another solid effort from the pitching staff.

The Mudcats threatened in each of the five innings that Rodney Theophile (W, 3-10) gave the FredNats, but managed only one run on an RBI single from Alex Hall in the second inning. The Fredericksburg infield defense turned three double plays, leaving six runners in scoring position over the course of the night.

Carolina starter Jeferson Figueroa (L, 0-1) looked sharp through three innings, but allowed a walk and a hit batsman to begin the fourth. He retired the next two batters before Peña and Paulino delivered their clutch hits to put the FredNats ahead 3-1.

Mike Wilson homered in the seventh for the Mudcats against Amos Willingham, but Troy Stainbrook (S, 2) struck out four batters over 2.0 scoreless innings to lock down the save.

The FredNats will go for their third win in a row as they continue their series against the Carolina Mudcats on Friday. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.