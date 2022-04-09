Four-hit, four-RBI day by Gigliotti pushes Richmond to 2-0 start

Making his Double-A debut, Mike Gigliotti collected four hits and four RBIs as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Bowie Baysox, 9-2, on Saturday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

Gigliotti finished the game 4-for-4 with a homer, a walk, four RBIs, two runs scored and two steals.

The Flying Squirrels (2-0) scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to pull away from the Baysox (0-2).

In the ninth, Bowie reliever Cameron Bishop (Loss, 0-1) surrendered a walk and two hits to load the bases with no outs. Against reliever Shelton Perkins, Tyler Fitzgerald worked a bases-loaded walk to put Richmond ahead, 3-2.

Brandon Martorano followed with an RBI walk, Frankin Labour hit a two-run single and Gigliotti brought in two runs with his fourth hit. Giglioitti scored on a wild pitch to cap the scoring.

In his Double-A debut, Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng worked 5.0 scoreless innings and struck out six, holding the Baysox to two hits and a walk.

The Flying Squirrels struck first in the third inning. In his first Double-A at-bat, Gigliotti hit a solo home run to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

Bowie tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Richmond reliever Gray Fenter allowed back-to-back hits to open the inning before being replaced by Solomon Bates (Win, 1-0). Zach Watson brought Andrew Daschbach in from third with a sacrifice fly to even the score, 1-1.

Gigliotti out Richmond back on top in the top of the eighth with an RBI single, but the Baysox answered with a solo homer by Jordan Westburg in the bottom of the frame to tie the game, 2-2.

Will Wilson went 2-for-3 with three walks in the game. Labour had two RBIs.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie. Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse will be on the mound for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels will play their home opener on Tuesday against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

