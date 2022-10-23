For once, Baltimore Ravens play like the better team and win, defeating Cleveland, 23-20

How many games this season have the Baltimore Ravens played like the better team, only to somehow snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? Sunday afternoon in M&T Bank Stadium the balance was restored to Raven Nation.

While the Ravens were far from perfect, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and the defense sprang some leaks late, in the end, Baltimore had the most points, beating Cleveland 23-20, taking first place in the AFC North.

Again this afternoon, the Ravens kept finding ways to make things uncomfortable for themselves. Today, it was a fumble from running back Justice Hill after the Ravens had driven the ball deep into Cleveland territory late in the final quarter. Worst-case scenario, the drive stalls and Mr. Automatic Justin Tucker boots a chip-shot field goal that puts Baltimore up six; the best, they punch the ball into the endzone and go up 10, ballgame.

Instead, they escaped, barely, when linebacker Malik Harrison blocked a 60-yard field goal attempt, again living life on the ledge. Today, Baltimore flipped the switch, conceding a lead for the first time all season before turning to its defense and running game to turn the tide.

Offensively, the Ravens looked out-of-sync most of the game with quarterback Lamar Jackson pressured in a collapsing pocket. But a revamped running game led by Gus Edwards, playing in his first game since January 2021, came through with some huge yards, including a fourth-down surge over the goal line that gave the Ravens a 10-point lead late in the third.

Special teams came up huge for the Ravens as well, no play more huge than punter Jordon Stout flipping the field with a 69-yard punt. Tucker, as usual, proved to be Baltimore’s most potent offensive weapon, today connecting on a 55-yard field goal that pushed the Ravens’ lead to 10 in the fourth quarter.

Outside of a few drives in the fourth quarter and the Browns’ opening drive, Baltimore’s defense was solid, recording five sacks and two forced fumbles. Linebacker Patrick Queen, on a day when former Baltimore great Ray Lewis was watching from the sideline, was a monster. Queen recorded 11 tackles (two for loss) and a sack.

The Ravens, looking to take some pressure off Jackson, relied heavily on the running game, as 160 of their 254 yards came on the ground. Edwards, in his season debut, looked solid rushing for 66 yards and a score.

Against Miami, Buffalo, and the New York Giants, the Ravens outplayed each opponent, yet still came away with a loss. Today the Ravens played better than Cleveland and earned the win.

So, take a breath and exhale. Sure, the Ravens nearly blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead, but didn’t. Instead, the Ravens, playing composed, with resolve, won a game that they should have won, against a struggling Browns team that has now dropped four in a row.

With a suddenly average Tampa Bay up next, the Ravens seem poised to make a move. Today the Ravens were able to erase some of their fourth-quarter troubles that have plagued them this season and playing like the better team, won.