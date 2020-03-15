FOCO introduces new De’Andre Hunter bobblehead

We need to have something to smile about now. Here’s something to smile about: a De’Andre Hunter bobblehead.

FOCO is introducing a brand-new, collectable bobblehead featuring Hunter in his Virginia Cavaliers uniform.

This bobblehead is part of FOCO’s new “Arena Collection” of bobbleheads, which is the company’s first time offering officially licensed bobbleheads featuring NBA stars in their collegiate uniforms.

This De’Andre Hunter Virginia Cavaliers Arena Bobblehead depicts Hunter in an action pose while wearing his collegiate uniform in front of a backboard-style backdrop with multiple team logo displays.

The bobblehead also features a hardwood-textured top of base with an additional team logo display, as well as a front name display.

Hunter was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2018. In 2019, Hunter followed it up by being named to the All-ACC First-Team and being named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

He would go on to be selected fourth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

This bobblehead is handcrafted to depict a collegiate star that fans of the program will remember and cherish forever. It stands approximately eight inches tall, making this the ideal addition to any collection at home, or any desk at work or school.

“With the most exciting part of the college basketball calendar upon us, FOCO is excited to launch this newest collection for college basketball fans to celebrate their programs’ histories,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “Hunter was a fan favorite during his time at Virginia before taking his talents to the NBA, so we are confident Cavaliers fans will be eager to add this to their collections,” Katz continued.

The De’Andre Hunter Virginia Cavaliers Arena Bobblehead is available online at www.foco.com, FOCO’s official direct-to-consumer website. This bobblehead is available for pre-order at this link now for $45.00. The projected delivery date to customers is in June.

This bobblehead is part of the inaugural series of FOCO Arena Bobbleheads, which also currently includes Stephen Curry (Davidson), Anthony Davis (Kentucky), Klay Thompson (Washington State), Ja Morant (Murray State), Draymond Green (Michigan State), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), and Georges Niang (Iowa State).

FOCO will be adding more players to the Arena Bobblehead series in the future. Follow FOCO’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages (@FOCOusa) for news on future launches.

