Flow Alkaline Spring Water to invest $15.5M to establish first U.S. manufacturing facility in Augusta County

Flow Alkaline Spring Water, an Ontario-based provider of naturally alkaline spring water, will invest $15.5 million to establish its first U.S. spring water manufacturing facility in Augusta County. Virginia successfully competed with New Hampshire and Wisconsin for the project, which will create 51 new jobs.

“Virginia is proud to serve as the home base for Flow Alkaline Spring Water as the company expands into the East Coast market,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Flow’s decision to locate its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Augusta County is a powerful testament to the region’s competitive operating costs, strategic location and accessibility, and abundant natural resources. This significant investment will help drive economic activity in the Shenandoah Valley and we are confident that this environmentally conscious company will be a valuable corporate partner in this community and this Commonwealth for years to come.”

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Flow Alkaline Spring Water produces naturally alkaline spring water in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging. The company’s innovative product adheres to rigorous water quality assurance protocols while helping people hydrate mindfully.

“The Shenandoah Valley’s plentiful natural resources have been an economic catalyst in the region for centuries, and this legacy continues with Flow’s new spring water manufacturing facility in Augusta County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company is a positive addition to the area’s thriving food and beverage processing industry cluster, which employs 5 percent of the Valley’s workforce. We look forward to many years of mutually beneficial partnership between this global company and the Commonwealth.”

“We are so grateful to have found such a unique source of naturally alkaline spring water in the beautiful state of Virginia, and to be able to further develop our mindful hydration business there,” said Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and CEO of Flow Alkaline Spring Water. “As we have done at our original spring, located on the property I grew up on in rural Ontario, we will protect and respect this treasured resource, while investing in the community around it.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Augusta County, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and the Virginia Port Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Augusta County with the project. The company is eligible to receive Sales and Use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment, as well as benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program and the Virginia Port Tax Credits Program.

“Augusta County offered an exceptional opportunity for Flow Alkaline Spring Water—both a plentiful, quality water source and a market-ready building,” said Chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Gerald Garber. “The County looks forward to growing our international company presence and feels strongly that Flow will serve as upright stewards of Seawright Spring, good neighbors to the Mount Sidney community, and a positive addition to Mill Place Commerce Park.”

“We welcome Flow Alkaline Spring Water to Verona and specifically to Mill Place Commerce Park—the company’s product combination of naturally alkaline spring water in eco-friendly packaging adds a unique component to our economy and complements our strong food and beverage sector,” said Butch Wells, member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and representative of the Beverly Manor District where the packaging facility is located. “The importance of Flow’s commitment to the environment and to the community is a strong fit with Augusta County’s values.”

“We’re excited to begin working with Flow Alkaline Spring Water and serve as their global gateway,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Flow will be importing materials for production and exporting finished product—creating jobs and growth opportunities in their community, and adding to the momentum taking place across the Commonwealth along the way.”

