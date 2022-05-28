Fireflies down Hillcats on rainy night in Lynchburg, 3-1

The Lynchburg Hillcats fell to the Columbia Fireflies on a wet and rainy Friday evening by a score of 3-1 in seven innings.

After an hour rain delay to start, the Hillcats (23-19) struggled to get the bats going in the shortened game against the Fireflies (13-30).

Columbia opened up the scoring early on as they took advantage of the delayed start for Reid Johnson. River Town would lead off the game with a single, before an error by Milan Tolentino allowed him to advance to third on the next batter. Darryl Collins would drive him home with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

In the second, Gary Camarillo lead off the inning with a solo homerun to left field off of Braunny Muñoz. From there, he would settle down and finish the next three innings unscathed.

In the top half of the fifth, Columbia would add another run on the board with two outs on a double from Quintana to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Hillcats would get that run back in the bottom half of the inning when Richard Paz would drive in Isaiah Greene with a sacrifice fly. From there the Hillcats bats went cold again.

The rain began to fall in the bottom of the sixth, and then in the seventh it became too heavy for the game to continue with the game being finalized with one out in the inning.

The Hillcats will be back at Bank of the James Stadium on Saturday night at 6:30 for First Responders Night. All first responders will receive a complementary ticket for that nights ballgame courtesy of ITG.

