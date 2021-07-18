Filler-Corn reports huge fundraising haul with eye on November House races

Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn reported a second quarter fundraising total of nearly $950,000, a big number that surpasses that of any speaker before her at this point in an election year.

This brings the speaker’s overall 2021 fundraising to more than $1.5 million, with more than $2.1 million in cash on hand, and continues her record-breaking streak from last quarter in the midst of a pivotal election cycle, with of course the 100 seats in the House of Delegates up for re-election being a focal point for her.

Filler-Corn is working to maintain and expand the Democratic majority, contributing $870,000 in support of Democratic campaigns for the House of Delegates so far this year. This is in addition to the strong financial showing by the House Democratic Caucus as well as Democratic House members and candidates throughout Virginia.

“The Democratic majority led by Speaker Filler-Corn has delivered on the agenda they campaigned on two years ago,” said Tyler Javonillo, a campaign spokesman for Speaker Filler-Corn. “The momentum continues to be on our side, and we’re heading into the fall with full steam ahead. Voters are clearly energized to re-elect a Democratic majority and work with them to build a better Virginia.”