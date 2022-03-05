Fifth-ranked Virginia gets another big inning, strong pitching, in Saturday win

Virginia defeated Penn State, 10-4, on Saturday, improving to 10-0 on the season for the fourth time in the Brian O’Connor era.

The fifth-ranked Cavaliers created another big inning, scoring five in the second, the ninth time in 10 games this season that Virginia has scored five or more runs in an inning.

Sophomore Kyle Teel provided the fireworks in the five-run second inning, blasting a three-run home run onto the porch in right field to make the score 6-1. The long ball was his second of the season.

Griff O’Ferrall broke the 1-1 tie in the second inning with a two-RBI single through the left side. He went on to score three of the Cavaliers 10 runs after a 1-for-4 effort at the plate.

On the mound, lefthander Brian Gursky recorded his third win after he struck out five batters over 5.1 innings pitched. The graduate transfer allowed two runs and walked one in his third start of the season.

After taking over for Dylan Bowers in the eighth inning Matthew Buchanan stranded two runners in scoring position and was aided by an inning-ending circus catch by Devin Ortiz in foul territory.

“Fortunately, we got some big knocks when it counted,” O’Connor said. “Obviously, Kyle Teel’s three-run home run was a big one. I thought Gursky gave us another quality start. It was great to see Matt Buchanan come in and that scenario with runners on, and they’re starting to rally a little bit. The poise for a freshman to do what he did was impressive. I thought, again, that we played really, really good defense, no errors and grinded it out. We’ve got a chance to do something special tomorrow.”

Notes

Virginia has now scored 10 or more runs in seven-straight games for only the second time in program history – 1893 (7), 2022 (7).

The Cavaliers improve to 10-0 for the sixth time in school history (2008, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2022). All six 10-0 starts have occurred under O’Connor.

Max Cotier brought home 10th run for UVA with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Chris Newell. Cotier went 2-for-3, with two runs scored and an RBI. Cotier has reached base safely in nine-straight games. As a team, Virginia came into the weekend ranked sixth in the country in sacrifice flies.

Up next

The final game of series is scheduled for Sunday (March 6) at 1 p.m. The Cavaliers will send Brandon Neeck (1-0) to the mound. Youths (eighth grade and under) get into Sunday’s game for free with a ticketed adult.