Fifth-ranked Virginia closes out weekend sweep of Penn State in front of big crowd

Jake Gelof got the party for a season-high 4,459 fans at The Dish started early, with a towering two-run homer in the first, the first of two Gelof dingers on the day in a 13-1 win over Penn State on Sunday.

The fifth-ranked Cavaliers (11-0) have scored 10 or more runs in a program record eight straight games now.

And Gelof is red-hot. The reigning ACC Player of the Week and NCBWA National co-Hitter of the Week finished 2-for-5 with five RBI.

Gelof has seven homers and 29 RBIs in 11 games in 2022.

First year Griff O’Ferrall reached base five times and finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI on the afternoon.

Ethan Anderson also went deep, with an opposite-field shot in the fourth, his second homer of the season.

Brandon Neeck was credited with his second win of the season after pitching five innings of one-run baseball. The lefty fanned six batters and walked one. Virginia starting pitchers have won each of the last nine decisions.

Out of the bullpen Jay Woolfolk (1.2 IP), Jake Berry (1.1 IP) and Will Geerdes (1.0) combined for four innings of shutout relief. The trio scattered three Nittany Lion runners and combined for four strikeouts.

“I thought that was a really complete weekend of baseball in every facet of what you look to try to do to have success,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said. “I thought our pitching was really good, we threw strikes all weekend. Our defense was outstanding and continues to be very, very good especially on the infield. We were opportunistic all weekend with the bats.

“I think this team, this offensive ballclub has an opportunity to score runs in a lot of different ways,” O’Connor said. “We got some guys that can steal bases, obviously we got guys who can hit the ball out of the ballpark and I think it can happen throughout the lineup so it’s pretty exciting. Anytime you can go into a series and win all three games, you feel pretty good. And now we’ll turn our attention to the next one on Tuesday.”

O’Connor worked hard to get a big crowd to Disharoon Park this weekend, offering free tickets to fans on social media.

“Kudos to our administration, kudos to the people that worked hard to get people out here,” O’Connor said. “And obviously our players have to deliver, and when you’re knocking balls out of the ballpark and you’ve got music playing, you’ve got a beautiful day, what a great atmosphere. It makes a difference in the outcome of the game. It really does. These kids came here to not only get better and get a great degree, but they came here to play in an environment like this. We have a beautiful stadium, one of the best stadiums in this country, and it’s great to see our fans come out and support these young men.”

The Cavaliers will conclude their nine-game homestand on Tuesday when they host George Washington at 3 p.m.