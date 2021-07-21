Essential investments for your home

As a homeowner, you probably realize that maintaining a home requires a series of apparently non-stop investments. It seems that as soon as you feel good about your home, something breaks, wears out, or needs repair. Sometimes it can be difficult to prioritize which maintenance is the most important for your home. Here’s what you need to know about the home investments that are truly essential:

Your roof

Your roof is one of the most important and valuable assets of your home. Problems with the roof can quickly lead to problems throughout the house. A small leak can rapidly lead to structural damage, issues with the walls and siding, and mold.

A small problem that could be fixed relatively inexpensively by quality residential roofing services can soon turn into a serious issue that will require your family to leave your home while it is fixed. The development of mold can even lead to significant health problems for your family. Therefore, it is very important to keep your roof in good condition and fix any problems with it as soon as they come up.

Siding

You may not notice when siding begins to chip or pieces of siding come off, but damage to the siding can quickly result in significant problems for your entire home. Think of the siding as your home’s skin. When it is damaged, there is nothing to keep exterior threats from coming into the walls.

Damaged siding can result in water seeping into the walls and causing rot and mold. It can also make it easy for insects like termites and wood ants to get a foothold in your house from which they can easily spread. If you notice any siding that is falling apart, be sure to have it fixed quickly.

Deck and patio staining or painting

If it’s been a few years since you last stained the deck, you may notice water seeping into the wood instead of beading up, but you may not think about it as a potentially important problem. However, wood that is not treated and which water can get into will begin to warp and splinter over time.

Before you know it, your entire deck or patio may need to be replaced, rather than just stained. As soon as you see chipped paint or notice that water isn’t beading up, it is time to paint or stain your deck or patio before splinters develop.

Keep track of essential investments into your home

Of the myriad of things that may require your attention in your home, it can be very difficult to prioritize. However, there are some things that need attention more promptly than others, including the roof, siding, and deck or patio staining or painting.