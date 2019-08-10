EMU’s Yoder Golf Classic takes new format

After more than two successful decades, EMU’s Paul R. Yoder Sr. Golf Classic is getting a facelift.

This year’s Yoder Golf Classic is moving away from EMU Homecoming Weekend, and will be on Friday, Sept. 20, at Spotswood Country Club in Harrisonburg. The popular captain’s choice format remains in place for the afternoon shotgun start at 1:00pm. Registration and lunch start at 11:30am.

Started in 1992, the Yoder Golf Classic historically has run the same weekend as EMU Homecoming, but this move to September pushes the Classic into a new era as the kickoff event for the 2019-20 Royals athletics year.

A driving concept in the move was to better connect EMU supporters with the student-athlete experience, from meeting student-athletes and coaches at the Yoder Golf Classic to enhancing leadership development outside of traditional team activities.

Doug Alderfer, chair of the committee spearheading the Yoder Golf Classic, is excited to re-energize the annual golf outing.

“The captain’s choice tournament is being played at beautiful Spotswood Country Club and will include opportunities for players to meet and interact with EMU student-athletes and coaches,” explained Alderfer. “Additionally, there will be a wide assortment of contests and prizes to keep the round interesting for players of all skill levels. We are especially excited that some of the proceeds from the event will be used to support a new leadership development program for EMU student-athletes. We look forward to a great day of fun and golf as we help support EMU student-athletes.”

Director of Athletics Dave King said the changes allow Eastern Mennonite University to provide the best possible student-athlete experience.

“I am very grateful that a group of local alumni has stepped up to give leadership to our annual golf tournament,” said King. “Like most things of this nature, the golf outing was in need of refurbishing. Started by the Loyal Royals as a ‘friend raiser,’ this event, named after a long-time supporter of EMU Athletics, has become a fundraiser for the athletic department. This year, the funds raised will be used for leadership development of student-athletes through guest speakers, mentorships and the Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC).”

The planning committee is also engaging the local business community in the event through sponsorships.

For more information, contact King at david.king@emu.edu or 540-432-4646.

Click here to register and to see the official Paul R. Yoder Sr. Golf Classic brochure.

