Dudes more likely to want a Super Bowl, Series than their pick for prez

Published Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, 9:33 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twenty-eight percent of guys would rather their favorite team win the Super Bowl or World Series than their preferred candidate to win the 2020 presidential election.

More women are more sensible on this one, according to a new Seton Hall Sports Poll, which registers 11 percent of women putting their favorite team ahead of the future of their country.

“In the last two presidential elections voter turnout has been between 58 and 60 percent,” said Rick Gentile, director of the Seton Hall Sports Poll, which is sponsored by the Sharkey Institute within the Stillman School of Business. “It shouldn’t be a surprise that that many men care more about the outcome of a baseball or a football season than the political future of the country – but it is alarming.”

To be fair, 64 percent of dudes put country before their favorite team.

(I assume national basketball championships could be assumed to be wrapped into the question, if you’re wondering.)

There is an education attainment thing to account for here.

For those with less than a high school education, 55 percent said they would prefer their presidential candidate to win, while 31 percent said they would prefer their team to win.

For those who graduated college, 81 percent said they would prefer their presidential candidate to win, while only 16 percent of college grads said they would prefer their sports team to win the Super Bowl or World Series.

Impeachment, sports, general TV?

The poll asked gauged time watching sports events, entertainment shows and the impeachment hearings in the last week.

Twenty-one percent of Americans said they spent more time watching the hearings; 28 percent said they watched more sports events, while 40 percent said they watched more entertainment shows.

Ten percent said “none,” while 2 percent said they did not know or had no opinion.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments