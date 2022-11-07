Discounts available to veterans, active-duty military at Food Lion on Nov. 11

If you are a veteran or a member of active-duty military, Food Lion is offering you and your family a discount on Friday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day.

Food Lion is offering a 10 percent discount to show appreciation for neighbors who are serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

To receive the discount at its more than 1,100 stores across its 10-state footprint, active-duty military, veterans and their families should present their MVP card and military identification at the time of checkout.

Customers will then receive 10 percent off their entire grocery bill.

“During this annual federal holiday, we extend this savings to our active-duty military and veterans as a way to help them save money while honoring their brave service,” said Meg Ham, president, Food Lion, in a news release. “Our military veterans represent the towns and cities we serve, and Food Lion is committed to caring for and honoring our hometown heroes.”

This offer is only valid in-store and unavailable through Food Lion To Go pick up or home delivery.

The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy, postage stamps or services.

For more information, visit foodlion.com.