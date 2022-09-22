Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
disclose act would prevent foreign spending in federal elections
Politics

DISCLOSE Act would prevent foreign spending in federal elections

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
policy legislation
Photo Credit: duncanandison

This week the U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to ensure transparency in elections.

Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light on Spending in Elections (DISCLOSE) Act is cosponsored by Virginia’s Sen. Tim Kaine.

“The DISCLOSE Act is critical legislation to strengthen campaign finance laws to make sure the public knows who is spending money to influence federal elections,” Kaine said in a press release Thursday. “While additional reforms are needed to protect the voice of the American people in our democracy, including voting rights and good government measures, this legislation is a step in the right direction. The best way to fight dark money spending is with sunlight and full transparency, and the DISCLOSE Act would do so.”

According to the press release, since the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. FEC, outside group spending in federal elections has skyrocketed. Certain corporations, special interests and political groups that are the biggest spenders are not required by law to disclose their donors. Hurdles to transparency and difficulty understanding how dark money influences elections are results of the lack of disclosure.

The DISCLOSE Act would improve current law by requiring organizations and lobbyists spending money in elections to disclose their large donors and certify that they are not using foreign money for election spending. Foreign nationals and foreign corporations are prohibited from engaging in any election spending under current law, however, domestic companies with significant foreign ownership are not subject to the same restrictions. The new legislation would close this loophole and prohibit domestic corporations with significant foreign control, ownership or direction from spending money in U.S. elections.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

airplane

House passes bill to prepare U.S. aviation for future public health emergencies
Rebecca Barnabi
, , , ,

Horse Racing Betting Promo Code For $750 Cotillion Handicap Free Bet From Everygame
Andy Newton

Horse racing fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend at Parx racetrack – not only have we got the Pennsylvania Derby on the card but also the $1m Cotillion Handicap for the fillies and we’ll show you how to unlock a FREE $750 horse racing bet by using our dedicated promo code....

How to Bet On The Pittsburgh Steelers In Pennsylvania | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
Joe Lyons

  The NFL is back for week 3 and we’ve got all the information you need on how you can bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Thursday Night Football showdown vs Cleveland Browns. How To Bet On The Pittsburgh Steelers In Pennsylvania   Below you will find a handy guide for betting on...

Virginia Tech logo

Virginia Tech Football Notebook: Hokies face challenge covering big WVU receivers
Chris Graham
umass #prideday

UMass announces Oct. 8 football game with Liberty will be celebrated as #PrideDay
Chris Graham
Horse racing in Ohio at JACK Thistledown
, , , , ,

Penn Derby 2022 Free Bet For $1000 With Horse Racing Betting Promo Code From BetOnline
Andy Newton
Diamond ring

Real Diamond Rings vs Fake
Johan Wallman