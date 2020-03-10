Disabled American Veterans free program set for March 11

Published Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Waynesboro Y and Disabled American Veterans are offering a free program for veterans on Wednesday, March 11, starting at 10 a.m.

The program, sponsored by Mathers Construction Team, is for veterans who need help with the VA claims process.

“We are pleased to partner with the Y to ensure local veterans get the help they need,” said Teresa Gauldin, president and CEO of Mathers. “We are thankful for the DAV and Y for working to put this event together for those who have served.”

DAV is a national nonprofit organization working to ensure veterans can access the range of benefits available for their service.

“The Y wanted to find a way to do something for our vets,” said Tracy Henke, Director of Advancement for the Waynesboro Family YMCA. “March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This event will help recognize our local vets and ensure they get guidance to receive the benefits they deserve.”

There is no charge for the workshop which will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Waynesboro. Light refreshments will be provided by Martin’s and The French Press.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Registration may be done by calling (540) 943-9622, or emailing THenkeYMCA@lumos.net.

For more information, visit www.WaynesboroYMCA.com.

Related