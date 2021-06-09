Del. Jay Jones statement on Democratic attorney general primary

Norfolk Del. Jay Jones fell short in his challenge to two-term Attorney General Mark Herring in Tuesday’s statewide primary.

“I want to congratulate Attorney General Herring, Terry McAuliffe, and Del. Hala Ayala on their victories tonight,” Jones said. “I look forward to working relentlessly with Democrats throughout the Commonwealth to beat Republicans up and down the ballot this November.”

Jones, who had the surprise endorsement of the sitting governor, Ralph Northam, was at 44.3 percent of the vote as of 9:20 p.m.

“Tonight’s result is disappointing, but we will not let it deter us from continuing the fight to bring true reform to Virginia,” Jones said. “We must elect leaders who will be proactive, not reactive and rise to meet this moment in our history. As we enter the new Virginia decade, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. I look forward to working in the House of Delegates to build on the progress we have made towards a Virginia that guarantees justice for every community.”

