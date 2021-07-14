D’Angelo Amos to throw out first pitch at Squirrels game on Friday

Richmond native D’Angelo Amos will be at The Diamond on Friday to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Richmond Flying Squirrels game against the Somerset Patriots.

Amos, who attended Meadowbrook High School, played safety for three seasons at JMU, where he was selected to multiple All-American lists in 2018 and 2019. He finished his Dukes career ranked second in program history in punt return yards.

Amos concluded his collegiate career at UVA in 2020 as a graduate transfer, appearing in all 10 of the Cavaliers’ games.

Earlier this year, Amos signed with the Detroit Lions to begin his professional career.

Amos was a three-sport athlete at Meadowbrook, running track and playing basketball along with football.

Tickets for Friday and all remaining 2021 Flying Squirrels home games are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.