Cumberland County authorities seek information on missing 14-year-old
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with finding a 14-year-old girl.
Makayla Nicole Marcie Grimes, who goes by the nickname “Lula,” was last seen on Wednesday at her home on Cedar Plains Road in Columbia.
Police said it appears that Grimes left her home on foot but may have been later picked up by someone in a car.
It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, and said her cellphone was left at home.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Makayla Nicole Marcie Grimes is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 492-4120.