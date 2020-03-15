Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 16-20

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound bridge work over Route 20 at exit 121.

Extended westbound lane closures are scheduled during the following times, weather permitting:

o 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 until 6 a.m. Monday, March 16

o 8 p.m. Friday, March 20 until 6 a.m. Monday, March 23

o 8 p.m. Friday, March 27 until 6 a.m. Monday, March 30

The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 will also be closed.

Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 20 (Monticello Avenue/Scottsville Road) – Expect nightly lane closures in both directions at I-64 Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect nightly lane closures from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Preparation for bridge work. Expect lane closures in both directions at Interstate 64 Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Guardrail work between Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) and Route 646 (Lovers Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Inspection of Route 17 bridge over I-66. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations in both directions between mile marker 28.9 and mile marker 14.8. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.

Interstate 66 – Work on the shoulder. Eastbound right shoulder closed at mile marker 30 Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadside maintenance between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Guardrail work between Route 639 (Madison Run Road) and Route 1105 (Conway Lane). Northbound left lane intermittently closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs from Gordonsville to the Greene County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 24.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

