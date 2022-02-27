Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 28-March 4

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Road construction. State police will be conducting a slow roll in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 121 and mile marker 127 Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers should slow down and expect delays.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 105 and mile marker 131 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Tuesday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Interstate 64 interchange to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Slope work from Route 754 (Arrowhead Valley Road) to Route 1106 (Teel Lane) Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes while crews repair slope erosion near Moore’s Creek.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Paving operations from Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) to Route 1510 (Camelot Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the southbound lanes Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit from the U.S. 250 Bypass ramp to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) to Route 1146 (Hunters Way). Expect right lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes from 4 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for gas line work.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) — Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) to Route 1146 (Hunter’s Way). Expect right lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes overnight Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for gas line work.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 688 (Midway Road) – Paving operations. All lanes will be closed Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) to Route 635 (Miller School Road for paving.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures on both the north south ramps to U.S. 522 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Mobile alternating lane closure between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 in both eastbound and westbound lanes as crew clear ditches and drains on the right and left shoulders.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road) and Route 721 (Free State Road) for road construction.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile right shoulder closures northbound from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run will close Monday for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Work will begin Monday and the new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Hill Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect left lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday between mile marker 131 and mile marker 149 while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) — Updating directional signs. Right shoulder will be closed between Waterpenny Lane and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway).

