Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of June 20-24

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

((NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge approach repairs. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder and ditch maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones in the eastbound and westbound lanes, with shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, left lane and left shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 131, left lane and left shoulder closed, Thursday through Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 131, right lane and right shoulder closed, Wednesday through Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, left lane and left should closed, Tuesday through Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, right lane and right shoulder closed, Monday through Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64 between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Route 676 (Woodlands Road) between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) to Route 1050 (Rivanwood Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 743 (Earlysville Road) between Route 676 (Woodlands Road) and Route 1560 (Milford Road), in the northbound lanes, Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1575 (Austin Drive) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road), Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Milling and paving work. Expect turn lane closures in the southbound lanes between Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) and Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard), Monday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East), Sunday through Friday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East, Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 240 (Three Notched Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect lane closures with flaggers in the eastbound and westbound lanes, at Route 1268 (Plains Drive) Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane and shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal installation. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 768 (Pen Park Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from route 601 (Garth Road) while crews work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is July 29, 2022.

Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating flagging operations in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 656 (Georgetown Road) – Paving operations. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers, between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 1472 (Old Forge Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect work crews between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 767 (Rabbit Valley Road) in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Route 627 (Homeland Road) between Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) and Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, Friday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 762 (Brandy Road) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Resurfacing operations – Expect shoulder closures, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 762 (Brandy Road) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the dead end, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 1001 (Randle Lane) between Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) and the dead end, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Saturday through Wednesday.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66 between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (East main Street) in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Soil Borings. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 28, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 33 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures from Route 656 (Remington Road) to Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, from Route 1003 (Frost Street) to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 695 (Creasy Town Lane) and the Buckingham County line, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 600 (South Boston Road) – Soil borings. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch and shoulder maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mowing operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interstate 64 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (George James Loop) and Route 620 (Tatums School Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1;30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) and the Madison County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and Route 730 (Indian Run Road) in the eastbound lanes, Thursday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

