Crimora man arrested in malicious wounding case

Sidney R. Woodard, 56 of Crimora, was arrested last week for one count of malicious wounding after being treated and released for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Woodard is alleged to have struck a man with a bat before being stabbed. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to McGuslin Lane, Crimora, on March 2 at 2:16 p.m. regarding a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies and investigators found a 38-year-old man who reported being struck with a baseball bat; his injuries were non-life threatening.

A second man, identified as David Frazier, had wounds to his hand and admitted to stabbing a third man who had left the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the three men were together when a man began assaulting the 38-year-old victim with a baseball bat.

The victim is alleged to have overpowered his attacker, when Frazier allegedly attacked the man with a knife.

Frazier, 59 of Crimora, was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with one count of malicious wounding. He was jailed at MRRJ and is being held without bond.

The man Frazier allegedly stabbed was identified and later located at the University of Virginia Medical Center where he was being treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Knives and a bat were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

