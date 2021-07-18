Construction begins on Route 20/649 roundabout in Albemarle County

Construction will begin on Monday on a roundabout at the intersection of Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road).

The project will improve safety and traffic flow at a busy intersection that is a major commuting route for motorists west and north of Charlottesville.

The speed limit on both Route 20 and Route 649 has been lowered to 25 miles per hour on the approaches and through the work zone. Motorists should drive with extreme caution as they approach the construction project since workers may be near the travel lanes and slow-moving equipment and vehicles may enter or exit the travel lanes in the work zone. Sight distances around the intersection are limited due to curves and hills on the approaches, making the need for cautious driving even more critical.

The Route 20/649 roundabout project is one of six improvement projects in a $28.5 million design-build bundled contract with Curtis Contracting Inc., of West Point, Va. The other projects include the interchange improvements at U.S. 29 and Interstate 64, Exit 118, and improvements to the Fontaine Avenue exit from U.S. 29 north, and the Rio Mills connector road, all of which are substantially complete.

The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 at I-64 Exit 124 is under construction. Another roundabout at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) will begin construction later this summer. The contract completion date for all six projects is February 2023.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

