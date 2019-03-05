Congress asks Trump administration for update on 2019 federal employee pay raise

Members of the National Capital Region Congressional Delegation sent a letter today to Russell Vought, the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Margaret M. Weichert, the Acting Director of the Office of Personnel Management, seeking answers on the Trump administration’s slow implementation of the enacted 1.9 percent pay increase for federal employees for 2019.

The pay increase was included in legislation that funds the federal government through September 30, and was signed by the President on February 15, 2019. The letter was signed by Representatives Gerald E. Connolly (D-VA), Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Don Beyer (D-VA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Anthony Brown (D-MD), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), and David Trone (D-MD).

“Given the continued impacts of the recent shutdown, any delay in implementing the 1.9 percent pay raise enacted into law is unacceptable,” the members wrote. “It is also imperative that retroactive lump sum payments be calculated in accordance with this pay increase.”

In order for the pay raise to be reflected in federal employees’ paychecks, President Trump must issue an executive order authorizing the 1.9 percent pay increase and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must publish new pay tables across the various compensation structures and localities.

The members requested an update and timeline for the implementation of the pay increase by March 15th.

