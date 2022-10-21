Commonwealth’s Veterans Day ceremony to be held Nov. 11 at Virginia War Memorial

The 66th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend to honor all who have served in America’s armed forces from the Revolutionary War to today.

Virginia is currently home to more than 690,000 military veterans and their families.

Virginia War Memorial director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as master of ceremonies for the one-hour program, which will include addresses from Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw and Major General Timothy Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia.

“Veterans Day is one of our most special commemorations here at the Virginia War Memorial where our mission is to honor and remember our veterans and their service and sacrifices every day of the year,” said Mountcastle. “We look forward to filling the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater with veterans, their family members and all citizens.”

Patriotic music will be provided by the Virginia National Guard’s 29th Division Band.

There will be a special tribute to Virginia’s Blue Star families and the winners of the Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day student essay contest will be introduced and read their winning essays.

The ceremony will be held outdoors, rain or shine, so attendees should dress accordingly. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to be seated.

There is no charge to attend the ceremony or visit the Virginia War Memorial, and free parking is available.

The Memorial grounds and exhibit halls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for visitors.

The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR CBS6.1 and 6.3 television in Richmond and livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, the Virginia War Memorial, WTVR-TV and WTKR-TV (Norfolk) and other social media channels.

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere St. in Richmond.

For more information, visit www.vawarmemorial.org