Commanders answer Jags’ rally, win opener, 28-22
The Washington Commanders’ 2022 season is off to a fine start. Hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Washington had a big fourth quarter to win, 28-22.
It was a reunion between new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and new Jags coach Doug Pederson after the two won a Super Bowl together with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wentz was the sharper on the day.
Why Washington won
Because of Wentz. He went 27-for-41 for 313 yards, and while he threw two interceptions, he also tossed four touchdowns. He also had a key eight-yard run in the game. With his new team, after a year with the Colts, he looked comfortable with the weapons around him. If he can clean up the turnovers, they have a chance to really make a push for a playoff spot.
Why Jacksonville lost
The Jags were just awful on third down and when it came to discipline. They were 3-for-12, cutting numerous drives short, just when it looked like they were starting to build something. They had 383 yards of offense but lacked sharpness when it was most needed. They finished the game with 13 penalties for 90 yards.
Game-changing moment
Down 22-20, Wentz hit rookie first round pick Jahar Dotson for a 24-yard touchdown with 1:52 remaining. It was the second long touchdown throw of the quarter for Washington, and it gave them the lead for good.
Player of the game
Washington safety Darrick Forrest. While Wentz shinedin attack, Forresst carried the load in defense with Chase Young out injured. He had an interception and a forced fumble on the night.
Key statistic
Five – five different pass catchers had at least 50 yards receiving for Washington. Wentz was able to spread the wreath all over the field in what was an impressive performance.
What’s next
Washington (1-0) hits the road next Sunday to take on the Detroit Lions.