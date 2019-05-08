Combining CBD with food: Few tricks to your diet

Health fads will come and go, but there are some different diets that incorporate very practical ratios of food groups. Some of the easier diets include the Atkins Diet, Paleo Diet and Keto Diet. In addition to diet plans, there are a variety of different supplements that often get worked into a daily routine. CBD has been very popular on the market, and CBD oil is now being added to all kinds of health and wellness regimens. You can also buy CBD products and edibles that allow you to get your daily dose of CBD without having to take a tincture or capsule here. A metered dose of CBD is manufactured into a very specific quantity of food product. How do you know what diets or foods can be mixed with CBD? Read on to find out more.

The Keto Diet

Short for ketogenic, the Keto diet focuses quite a bit on lowering your carbohydrate intake, and increasing your overall fats. It’s very similar to the Atkins diet, in that it attempts to make your body enter into a metabolic state that burns fat much more efficiently. The fat cells are turned into ketones inside of the liver. This supplies energy to the brain. You are allowed to eat foods such as:

Meats Eggs Fatty Fish Butter Cream Unprocessed Cheese Nuts and Seeds Avocados Healthy Oils

It is recommended that you stay away from things like:

Refined sugars Grains Fruit Root vegetables Beans Condiments

Because a lot of the foods that are part of the Keto diet are whole foods, you may not be able to combine CBD with these items. More of the CBD edibles that you’ll find on the market are gummy based, candies or sweet treats. All of these contain quite a bit of sugar.

The Paleo Diet

The Paleo Diet is based off of the idea that humans should be eating the way that people did during the Paleolithic era. Even though this era began over 2.5 million years ago, humans were healthy from eating as hunter-gatherers. Much of the food that they consumed is still available to us today. There are foods that consist in the American diet that just don’t fall in line with the Paleo lifestyle. These tend to be items that are heavily processed, non-organic and made from artificial ingredients that come from a lab. You are required to eliminate foods from your diet during a Paleo change such as:

Legumes Grains Refined sugar Processed foods Dairy products

You can consume foods such as:

Vegetables Fruits Nuts and seeds Lean meats Fish Healthy oils

This is another diet that will require you to stay away from candy and junk food. Many of the CBD edibles that are on the market right now consist as a treat. While the Paleo diet and using CBD can go hand-in-hand, you may have to watch what kind of CBD product you choose to utilize on an ongoing basis. If you do your research, you should be able to purchase a CBD product that is very safe and pure for the diet that you are following. Many of the diets that are popular today focus on a very whole-foods approach. This is very healthy for the body. It reduces inflammation throughout the entire body, which is something that CBD users often are looking to accomplish as well.

Following a reputable health plan or diet will improve your overall well being. It can also help you with things like depression, anxiety, weight loss, stress relief and reduced inflammation in the body. These are all benefits of consuming CBD. If the diet plan that you are following doesn’t really allow you to consume CBD edibles, you may want to think about using CBD in its most pure form. This would include tinctures, capsules, etc.

The less artificial ingredients included within the product that you have chosen, the better. You’ll find the most benefits come from an organic product that is manufactured without the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, preservatives and additives. Most diets do allow for a treat now and then. This is where a CBD edible might come in if you’re following a strict diet. Just be sure to do your research and understand the diet that you are currently following before making a final decision.

