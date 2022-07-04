Colorado Springs man faces multiple charges after I-295 police chase, crash
A 55-year-old Colorado Springs man faces multiple charges after fleeing from a Virginia State Police trooper Monday morning.
At approximately 10 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was driving north on I-295 near the 7 mile marker in Prince George County, when a trooper’s radar registered the sedan traveling 90 mph in the posted 70 mph zone. The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota refused to stop and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed.
A pursuit was initiated as the Toyota sped north on I-295, at times in excess of 100 mph. The Toytoa took Exit 15B to Route 10 towards Chester. When it turned onto Meadowville Road, the Toyota rammed two troopers’ patrol vehicles. At this point, the driver lost control, crashed in the 11500 block of Meadowville Road and then ran on foot. State police apprehended the man a short time later and he was taken into custody without further incident.
The man has been transported to John Randolph Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.
No troopers were injured during the course of the incident.
The incident remains under investigation. Charges are pending.