city seeks holiday tree donation for 25th anniversary grand illumination

The City of Charlottesville is thinking ahead to the annual Grand Illumination and asking landowners to consider donating a tree for the holiday season.

Steve Gaines, urban forrester with the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department, is leading the effort for the city.

The city is in search of a conifer (white pine, spruce or fir) tree that is 15-20 feet tall and 10-12 feet in diameter. Ideally, the tree would be free from obvious disease, wounds and bare spots, according to a news flash sent out by the city.

Interested landowners are asked to contact Parks and Recreation office at (434) 970-3587 or (434) 989-9110. Gaines may also be reached by email at [email protected]

The Grand Illumination is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m.

More information the event may be found online at www.cvillegrand.com