city seeks holiday tree donation for 25th anniversary grand illumination
Local

City seeks holiday tree donation for 25th anniversary Grand Illumination

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
christmas tree
(© jokerpro – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Charlottesville is thinking ahead to the annual Grand Illumination and asking landowners to consider donating a tree for the holiday season.

Steve Gaines, urban forrester with the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department, is leading the effort for the city.

The city is in search of a conifer (white pine, spruce or fir) tree that is 15-20 feet tall and 10-12 feet in diameter. Ideally, the tree would be free from obvious disease, wounds and bare spots, according to a news flash sent out by the city.

Interested landowners are asked to contact Parks and Recreation office at (434) 970-3587 or (434) 989-9110. Gaines may also be reached by email at [email protected]

The Grand Illumination is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m.

More information the event may be found online at www.cvillegrand.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

