City, NAACP partnering on Unity in the Community event
The City of Waynesboro and Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP invite local residents to attend Waynesboro’s first Unity in the Community event on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rosenwald Community Center located at 413 Port Republic Road.
The event will feature over 20 local not-for-profits and government service providers that will be on-hand to help familiarize residents with existing tools and resources that are available to help build stronger neighborhoods, form block clubs, volunteer for many worthwhile causes, and more.
Lunch, music and fun activities for all ages will also be provided.
“Friends and neighbors are invited for an afternoon to help educate, celebrate, collaborate and gather together as one community,” Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short Jr. said. “We’re a stronger city when we find ways to serve the needs of our community, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with our Waynesboro NAACP friends to make this event a reality.”
Guests will arrive and receive a Unity Exhibitor punch card to validate at different stations in the Rosenwald gymnasium. Once complete, guests can redeem the card for a light lunch courtesy of food sponsors Fishin’ Pig, Papa Johns Pizza Waynesboro and more.
Music courtesy of local musicians throughout the event.
For more information, visit the event page at bit.ly/waynesborounity.
