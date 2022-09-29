Christian McCaffery misses second straight practice: Status for Carolina on Sunday uncertain

The Carolina Panthers may have to go this Sunday without star tailback Christian McCaffery, who missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

McCaffery missed a total of 23 games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a variety of injuries, after not missing a game in any of his first three NFL seasons.

When healthy, McCaffery, a first-round pick in 2017, has been among the best tailbacks in the league, gaining more than 1,000 yards on the ground in 2018 and 2019, and putting up a rare double-double – 1,000+ yards rushing and receiving – in 2019.

Through three games in 2022, McCaffery has averaged 100.0 scrimmage yards per game for the Panthers, who have struggled on offense with new QB Baker Mayfield at the helm.

McCaffery ran for 108 yards in Carolina’s 22-14 win over New Orleans in Week 3.

He ran for 102 yards in the Panthers’ 19-16 loss to the New York Giants in Week 2.

Carolina (1-2) hosts Arizona (1-2) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.