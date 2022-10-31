Chris Graham: I’m not saying here that Lara Logan dines on the blood of children

I’m not up on all the fascist blonde chicks in the far-right media, so I have to admit when I saw that somebody named Lara Logan was going off on the Jews, I assumed she had to be the fake news blonde dating one of the Trump boys.

Turns out Lara Logan is the former “60 Minutes” reporter whose shoddy reporting on the 2012 Benghazi attack cast her once-promising work as a war journalist in a different light ahead of her departure from that show in 2018, then went full-MAGA to land a gig with Fox News, which eventually decided she was too full-MAGA for their liking, cutting ties with her after a segment in which she compared Anthony Fauci to Nazi scientist Josef Mengele.

From “60 Minutes” to Fox News, she flew past full-MAGA to go all-out QAnon on her way to regular guest appearances the loony far-right fake news site Newsmax, which, loony, far-right and fake news as they are, also ended up cutting ties with her after an odd rant in an interview with the equally odd and usually ranting Eric Bolling in which she claimed that the world’s elites “want us eating insects [and] cockroaches” while they “dine on the blood of children.”

The QAnons like Lara Logan among us like to spout this nonsense as they advance their tinfoil-hat theories about Democrat and Jewish elites running kidnapping rings to ensnare children for bizarre sexual rituals and human sacrifice so that they can drink children’s blood in an effort to remain eternally youthful-looking.

Don’t @me on this. This is among the batsh-t crazy things these folks believe.

Anyway, back to Lara Logan, who I’d assumed was a Donald Jr. or Eric sidechick.

Getting a look at her, you’d think, mid-30s, maybe 37, divorced mom, likes to show off the girls, looking for a good time, nothing wrong with that, people deserve to have a good time when they can get it.

She’s 51.

Now, and I’m guessing this is obvious, but if anybody’s dining on the blood of children to try to look younger than they are, and I’m not saying Lara Logan is dining on the blood of children, but if anybody is, you know.

You might want to look at Lara Logan.

The QAnons want us to believe that it’s the Hillary Clintons, the Nancy Pelosis, but then, they also think that Hillary died several years ago, and was replaced by a body double, and that Pelosi was secretly arrested in 2020, yet somehow also had something to do with comedian Bob Saget’s death earlier this year.

Yeah, I agree, a lot doesn’t add up here.

Anyway, Lara Logan.

Again, I’m not saying she dines on the blood of children.

But she ain’t eating insects and cockroaches, if you know what I’m getting at.