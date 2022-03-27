Charlottesville to present proposal for field house, parking lot expansion at Tonsler Park

The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting a public meeting to present and gather input on the proposal to construct a field house and possible parking lot expansion options for Benjamin Tonsler Park.

The public meeting will be held at Benjamin Tonsler Park on Tuesday, March 29 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. to explain the proposal and gather public input, and materials will be available in the community center.

The 2013 Plan for Tonsler Park includes a field house building located adjacent to and behind the existing community center, as well as possible parking expansion area near the basketball courts. Preliminary concept plans for each have been developed and will be shared for public review and comment.

