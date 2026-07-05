John Glover, who served as the head of the building services division in the City of Staunton government for 26 years, has stepped down from his post.

The city has named David Smithgall, who had been second in command in the office, to replace him in the job.

The appointment of Smithgall was effective July 1.

Glover joined the city government organization in 1995, serving as an electrical inspector before being promoted to the post with the title Building Official in 2000.

Over his 31-year tenure, he held roles including zoning administrator, fire marshal, flood plain administrator, erosion and sediment control administrator, property maintenance official, and Americans with Disability Act coordinator.

His portfolio includes foundational work on the Blackfriars Playhouse, Hotel 24 South, the Old YMCA condominiums, the Sears Hill Bridge, the Villages and the New Street Parking Garage and various historic renovations like the Visulite Theater and Sunspots Studios.

In addition to his development work, Glover played a major role in bolstering the city’s flood resilience. Following the 2020 floods, he managed critical studies for Lewis Creek, Asylum Creek and Gum Spring Branch, subsequently leading the implementation of the resulting Flood Mitigation Plan.

This effort delivered a new sensor and warning system, the Flood Shield Reimbursement Program, and led to vital tunnel surveys and structural evaluations in the last few years.

“I’ve enjoyed working with so many people to find solutions,” Glover said.

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