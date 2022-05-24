augusta free press news

Update: Sinkhole closes one lane of Hydraulic Road

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, May. 24, 2022, 3:58 pm

Charlottesville

Update: Tuesday, 3:58 p.m. Public Service has instituted a temporary repair by way of backfilling and installing a steel plate. Based on the current conditions the Operations Team indicates that travel should be restored with the lane closure lifted by approximately 4 p.m.

The city is actively working with our on-call contractor to determine the cause and then implement a permanent repair. This work will be scheduled and coordinated hopefully within the next week.

First post: Tuesday, 1:39 p.m. The right travel lane on westbound Hydraulic Road is closed to traffic from Brandywine Drive to Hillsdale Drive due to a sinkhole.

There will be significant travel impacts in this area.

Public Service crews are currently on-site setting up traffic control/lane closure and securing the immediate area around the sinkhole. Investigation and remediation efforts will be ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

 


