Charlottesville seeks offers to acquire ownership of Confederate statues

The City of Charlottesville is soliciting offers from entities interested in acquiring ownership of bronze figurative statues depicting the 19th century Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson.

The city will only entertain offers that propose the acquisition of the statues, individually or as a pair, as well as their corresponding bases. Each offer must set out detailed terms for the offeror’s acquisition and removal/relocation of the statues. The statues have been disassembled and are currently being stored at a City-owned location that is easily accessed by trucks and moving equipment.

The detailed Solicitation of Offers is available for download from this website. The initial deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 15.

All communications and questions about this solicitation should be directed via email to statues@charlottesville.gov. Offers received by 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 will be considered by City Council at a meeting within 90 days thereafter.