Charlottesville: Police seek man who removed ‘Welcome Jewish Students’ banner

Charlottesville Police are asking for public help in identifying a person who removed a “Welcome Jewish Students” banner from a building on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road.

The incident took place on Oct. 25 at 12:04 a.m., according to police.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a blue 4-door Toyota pickup truck.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Officer D. Nash at (434) 970-3280 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.