Charlottesville Police investigating larcenies involving group of teens targeting homeowners
Charlottesville Police are trying to get to the bottom of a string of larcenies reported across the city over the past few weeks.
The incidents appear to be related, because victims have described similar events and given similar suspect descriptions. The victims in each case reported being approached by four juvenile-aged individuals who claimed to be raising money for some sort of fundraiser. While speaking with the homeowner, one of the juveniles will express the need to use the restroom. After being invited in, the victims have reported wallets, money, credit/debit cards, and other miscellaneous items missing.
The suspects have been described as four black teenagers, three female and one male.
Victims have also reported fraudulent transactions on their credit/debit cards stemming from the original larcenies.
Be aware of these occurrences and be mindful of who you let into your homes.
Anyone with information related to these incidents, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.