Charlottesville: Leaf collection begins Oct. 28

Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The City of Charlottesville will start collection of loose leaves on Monday, Oct. 28. For both budgetary and environmental reasons, this year the City will not be distributing bags or picking up bagged leaves. Each neighborhood zone will be visited by vacuum trucks three times during the season.

The City’s website offers important tips about where to place loose leaves for curbside pickup, a map with neighborhood collection zones and schedules, and answers to frequently asked questions: www.charlottesville.org/leaves.

A few streets will be collected on a weekly basis due to a higher volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic and space constraints. In addition, for residents who want to bag their leaves, there is a convenient drop off location at 1505 Avon Street Extended open on Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Leaf Season (October 28th – January 31st).

New Text Alerts

The City is also piloting a text-alert system that allows residents to sign up for information and reminders about the exact schedule for their home. Text alerts will also include any schedule changes due to inclement weather.

Just text your street address to (434) 771-0251, it’s that easy!

Curbside Collection Tips

Residents may rake their leaves to the curb for the City to collect up to three times per season. Loose leaves will be vacuumed into a truck for collection and transport. Multiple crews will be working around the City, zone by zone, on a rolling basis according to the zone schedule.

Please Note:

Rake leaves to the curb as close to the first day of collection for your zone (and no more than 3 days earlier).

Have leaves ready and at the curb before 7 a.m. on the first service day for your zone.

Loose leaves should be placed at the street edge where possible.

Do not park any vehicles on top of leaves. This can prevent the leaves from being accessed for collection and poses a fire hazard.

For more information, call (434) 970-3830, email or Tweet us @CvillePW