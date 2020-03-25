Charlottesville leaders urging Northam to implement stay-at-home order

Published Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020, 12:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The City of Charlottesville is leaning upon Gov. Ralph Northam to take action to implement stricter measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, including a stay-at-home order, within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker requested that Northam revise his Executive Order Number Fifty-Three to mirror the stay-at-home orders issued by the governors of New York, California, and Louisiana.

“Virginia must take action now to halt the spread of COVID-19 before it results in further illness and death within the Commonwealth,” Walker wrote. “The Council does not believe that this Executive Order’s social distancing measures are sufficient to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia.”

In a separate letter, Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney and Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter likewise called for the governor to implement a stay-at-home order in Virginia.

“This is a public health emergency, and we urge you to act immediately to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our fellow Virginians,” Brackney and Baxter wrote in their letter.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments