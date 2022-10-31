Charlottesville: Charlotte man arrested in Oct. 23 murder of Davonn J. Wilson

A Charlotte, N.C., man has been charged in the murder of Davonn J. Wilson after an altercation in Downtown Charlottesville in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23.

Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody in Tennessee on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a joint statement from Charlottesville Police and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Extradition proceedings are under way. Washington does not yet have an appearance date in Charlottesville General District Court.

Felony warrants for Washington were obtained on Oct. 25, and detectives with the Charlottesville Police Department had been working closely with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshall’s Service to locate and arrest Washington.