Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
charlottesville charlotte man arrested in oct 23 murder of davonn j wilson
News

Charlottesville: Charlotte man arrested in Oct. 23 murder of Davonn J. Wilson

Chris Graham
Last updated:
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

A Charlotte, N.C., man has been charged in the murder of Davonn J. Wilson after an altercation in Downtown Charlottesville in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23.

Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody in Tennessee on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a joint statement from Charlottesville Police and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Extradition proceedings are under way.  Washington does not yet have an appearance date in Charlottesville General District Court.

Felony warrants for Washington were obtained on Oct. 25, and detectives with the Charlottesville Police Department had been working closely with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshall’s Service to locate and arrest Washington.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

christopher bell

Bell, Chastain race their way into Championship 4 at Martinsville Speedway
Chris Graham

Accelerated social worker license process in Virginia to encourage relocation from other states
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Board of Social Work enacted regulations this week to speed up the process of becoming a social worker from another state.

police emergency fire

King William County: Two dead in two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road
Chris Graham

A Richmond woman and a juvenile passenger died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road in King William County at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

interstate 95

Montpelier woman dead in seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County
Chris Graham

Thousands of crypto owners are swapping their Bitcoins and Tezos for this coin
Bitcoin Billy
Global PC sales in 2022-AugustaFreePress.com
, ,

Global PC Sales Down by 4% in 2022, Revenues to Continue Falling in the Next two Years
Jastra Kranjec
soccer throw

Women’s Soccer: #11 Duke, with second-half goal, upsets #8 UVA in ACC Tournament, 2-1
Chris Graham