Changes coming to how Harrisonburg customers pay utilities bill online

Harrisonburg utilities customers will soon have a new way to pay their bills online, as the city transitions to its new Citizen Self Service online payment tool.

Those who choose to pay their bills online will now need to use their Customer Number located on their utilities bills starting in April. This number will allow customers to sign in through www.harrisonburgva.gov/water to pay their bill.

Customers have previously used their account number for online payments, but that option will no longer be available starting next month. Customers who prefer to pay their utilities bill by phone, mail or in person will still be able to do so. There is no change to those services.

Anyone with questions can email waterservice@harrisonburgva.gov.

