celebrate the season with a fall open house at virginia house sunday
Culture

Celebrate the season with a fall open house at Virginia House Sunday

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

virginia houseThe Virginia House invites the public to explore the historic home, manicured gardens and sprawling grounds on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Owned and operated by the Virginia Historical Society, Virginia House is located at 4301 Sulgrave Road in Richmond’s Windsor Farms neighborhood, less than five miles from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Formerly an English country manor house relocated to Richmond in 1925, Virginia House was the home of Ambassador Alexander Weddell and his wife, Virginia, from 1928-1948.

Nestled on a hillside overlooking the James River, it is surrounded by nearly eight acres of grounds and gardens designed by Charles Freeman Gillette.

Attendees should utilize on-street parking where available on Sulgrave Road or the surrounding streets.

Please note that Virginia House is located in a residential neighborhood and drivers are requested not to block private driveways, park in designated fire lanes or park directly in front of or across the street from Virginia House.

This event is free, and no registration is required.

More information on the home is available at https://virginiahistory.org/

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

