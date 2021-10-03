CBD for travel: How it helps and what to know

By now, you’re probably aware of CBD’s plethora of benefits. The cannabinoid found in hemp and cannabis plants, is highly effective at combating everyday aches and pains. The sorts of stresses that only flare when having to travel. Travel can be a cumbersome activity for many, with nerves, anxieties, and even physical debilitation like nausea from motion or air flight, and joint swelling from sitting.

So, it would make sense that many consumers are turning to CBD infused products when preparing for travel. Especially, when visiting family, taking longer than normal trips, or going on ventures they might not normally partake in. Here, we’ll break down just how CBD is being used for travel, and the restrictions you should be aware of when travelling state-to-state or out of the country.

CBD for travel troubles

CBD is quickly becoming a go-to for a growing number of consumers seeking more natural ways of treating common physical and mental ailments. Like we’ve mentioned, these ailments are only accentuated with long trips or travelling. Hence, why CBD is becoming a standby for packing lists as a necessity to recover and refresh while enjoying a holiday, or trip.

Here’s a breakdown of the most common uses and benefits that CBD can provide for travelers.

Addresses flight or travel anxiety

By interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system, CBD influences mood and stress directly. In fact, many studies show that the cannabinoid can lessen anxiety and symptoms of anxiety overall. CBD’s ability to reduce anxious feelings, and stress in general is one primary reason why travellers are increasingly using the compound pre-trip. Especially for those with overwhelming fears of flying, or travelling safely by train or car.

Improves nausea

Just like over-the-counter medicines that are sold in airports, and travel sections of stores – CBD can be beneficial for taming tummy troubles that occur while travelling. So far, many studies have focused on CBD’s capabilities for calming nausea with patients undergoing chemotherapy. The positive trial results solidify that CBD is successful at reducing nauseous feels due to its interaction with serotonin receptors.

Resets jet lag or disruptions to sleep

You may have found yourself googling how to dispel jet lag, without knowing that CBD is a viable source of relief. Again, by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system, CBD has a profound influence on the body’s wake/sleep cycle. One study even shows CBD could be used as a ‘wake-promoting’ agent. On the flip side, CBD also has the ability to promote sleepiness – like, when you want to fall asleep on a flight. Normally, smaller doses of CBD is best at heightening alertness and the overall feeling of being ‘awake’ to successfully combat jet lag.

Relieves swelling and joint pain

At any age…sitting on a plane, bus, train, or car, can cause much discomfort to joints and muscles. Luckily, CBD can help. When taken orally, or using as a topical, CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties are highly effective at reducing joint pain and swelling. A plethora of studies have proven that CBD’s capabilities to reduce inflammation are incredibly successful. So, it makes sense to travel with CBD to address the pain that occurs during or after long trips.

Soothes dry skin conditions

You know that dry, scaly type of texture your hands, face and body can endure when traveling for long periods of time? It typically comes from low blood circulation from sitting for too long, and the natural inflammation that occurs. Not to mention ill-tempered environments like airports, or planes can suck up moisture. Not only can CBD address the inflammation that creates uncomfortable skin conditions, but used as a topical it can be highly moisturizing too. Using CBD post-flight can quickly and easily rejuvenate your skin for a refreshed start to your trip.

Things to consider when travelling with CBD

Even though CBD is technically ‘legal’ across the US, the differentiation of hemp vs marijuana products does blur the lines when it comes to travel. So, many are often wary or concerned about traveling with CBD and getting busted while going through security. To calm your fears, here’s the latest on how to safely travel with CBD on the road, or getting past TSA safely and legally.

Due to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD oil is federally legal. Making it 100% legal to travel interstate, when derived from hemp plants, only. Because marijuana isn’t legal in every state, CBD oils that are derived from marijuana plants can’t travel freely from state-to-state. Hemp vs. marijuana derived products can be identified by reviewing the THC levels contained in the oil. To be completely safe, sticking to broad-spectrum (100% THC free) or isolate CBD goods, is ideal.

To be sure when traveling through airport security, here’s what TSA’s official statement on traveling with CBD has to say:

“Marijuana and certain cannabis-infused products, including some cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law except for products that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis or that are approved by FDA. (See the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Pub. L. 115-334.) TSA officers are required to report any suspected violations of law to local, state or federal authorities.

“TSA’s screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers. Accordingly, TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance is discovered during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.”

Rest assured, the TSA even makes light of traveling with CBD oil on their own official Instagram page. Authorities and experts still recommend double-checking specific laws on CBD oil possession amounts in each state you travel to. As peace of mind, and to confirm you’re conforming to any out-of-the-ordinary legalities you could be popped for. Make sure the products you’re packing clearly list THC >.3% or 100% free to completely avoid trouble. And, don’t forget, you’ll also have to ensure that the CBD oil, or topical amounts for carry-on’s conform to TSA’s liquid/oil/gel guidelines or 3-1-1 rules.

CBD for everyday life: How it can help

If you already use CBD, you know how it can become a life-saver for the most common, pesky conditions. From elevating your mood, to soothing annoying aches and pains – it’s a go-to self-care treatment for many. Now that you know how to safely travel with CBD you can calm your nerves of legally traveling with a helpful and natural aid.

Story by Jonathan Hope